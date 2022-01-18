Georgina Holguin fell in love with NFL fans

Los Angeles, California.- Georgina Holguin, famous and popular journalist and host of the sports network TUDN presented one of her last adventures of this current year to make her husband fall in love, Andrew Cow, narrator and host of the company where “Gina” works, and to all the fans of the National Football League (NFL), after surprising very elegantly and with amazing style in the VIP box area that includes the sofi stadium, House of Los Angeles Chagers and Los Angeles RAMS.

The venue opened its doors only to receive Georgina’s presence at the Chargers’ training session prior to facing the Kansas City Chiefs, in the corresponding Week 15 of the regular season of the NFL. The Mexican, wearing a black tuxedo suit and rotating her delicate neck on her left flank, flattered on social networks with a perfect smile full of brilliance with the general view of the football stadium as the background of her two beautiful photos as much as her.

“Gina” knew that this grid between the Chargers vs. Chiefs, in addition to being a division duel, could also define the leader of the Western division of the American Conference, so she did not hesitate to take the plane and go to Los Angeles, where the SoFi Stadium waited for her beautiful presence so that the journalist would be very excited to be in the stadium that, on February 13, 2022, will offer exclusive places to live and enjoy the next Super Bowl LVI.

Georgina Holguin sighs in the stadium

“At the venue of the SuperBowl LVI. Who would be the person of your dreams to accompany you to see the SuperBowl?”, Georgina Holguin mentioned in the caption of her publication, in which her loyal followers began to mention her ideal partner With whom would they arrive at SoFi Stadium to live a Super Sunday as a couple. She does not need to say it, because her heartthrob Andrés Vaca is the person who would accompany her to an event as big as the final of the American football championship.

The beautiful photos of Georgina Holguin acquire a significant value of red hearts that will not stop so easily, since the beauty of the sports specialist is so attractive that her 865,000 followers are hypnotized by her charm, as happened with those who are passionate about sport of the tackles that witnessed the arrival of “Gina” at the complex, as well as the precise moment in which her images were spread in just a few seconds on each of her social networks, earning 147 comments and 400 thousand “likes” and those who will continue to increase this figure in the coming days.

Georgina Holguin attends SoFi Stadium

