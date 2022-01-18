George Clooney Says Theaters Don’t Want To Release His Movies Anymore

For a couple of years, the film industry has been transforming little by little thanks to various factors, such as the arrival of streaming platforms, the mass preference towards certain genres and of course, the terrible Covid-19 pandemic. 19 that came to drastically weaken said entertainment sector. As a result of all these elements, it is now common to see the premieres of major productions on various popular streaming sites, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and HBO Max, a situation that does not make many very happy, both members of the projects and general public.

Now that the industry is beginning to recover, because people are returning to theaters, there are few feature films that are successful at the box office, and for this reason, these companies in charge of screening films no longer launch any proposal, but they choose the ones that are most likely to stand out and fill the rooms, with the intention of ensuring income. This situation has caused certain films whose subject matter is not popular to be rejected by these companies, leaving them with no chance to shine.

This is where streaming services come in to save the day, because in these, the films that do not have the opportunity to premiere on the big screen, have a space on the small screen, allowing the viewer to enjoy the content from the comfort of their home. . It should be clear that not all productions that have a platform launch are victims of industry rejection, since there are times when even debuts get better results in streaming than in theaters.

Either way, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hollywood star George Clooney complained that theater chains have not given his recent films a fair deal when it comes to theatrical releases, all while promoting his new film The Tender Bar – 53%. The acclaimed actor spoke at length about how he believes theaters can no longer guarantee a theatrical release. What’s more, Clooney he praised streaming services for changing the game and allowing for a much more diverse range of movies. The star expressed the following:

I mean, you always have to fight. I’m also making a movie with Brad [Pitt] for Apple and is a great budget. The secret is that you have to work to ensure that there is also a theatrical release. There is nothing more exciting than watching a comedy in a room full of people or a scary movie. I think part of our job is always to make sure that we protect the integrity of having movies in theaters… But honestly, theaters didn’t skip taking a lot of the movies that I’ve been making for a long time. They said, ‘Yeah, that’s not our thing anymore.’ So streamers have really opened a door to keep those kinds of stories alive.

Clooney definitely has a point, as one of the most discussed and viewed movies on Christmas Eve was Don’t Look Up – 74% from Netflix, which featured a top-tier cast of actors and is already positioned as the second most-watched movie in Netflix history within 28 days of release. The complaints of Clooney They are undoubtedly justifiable, but it is certain that for the time being the cinema will continue to rely on streaming until all the crises are over.

