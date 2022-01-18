Gary Kagelmacher, defender who played with Real Madrid, will arrive in León

Jonathan Collazo

Mexico City / 18.01.2022 11:52:09





After the problems that they had in the defending last tournament, club lion continues on the conformation from his campus and found the player who will reach reinforce the rear of the emerald painting for the Tournament Closure 2022.

Its about Uruguayan defender Gary Kagelmacher 33 years old, who in the last year and a half, and after a long career in Europe, defended the shirt of the Penarol, team with which he was crowned league champion last year.

Kagelmacher will join the behind the beast made by William Tesillo and Jaine Barreiroplayer who was criticized for his performance in the past league, where he Leon qualified to the Final, but fell in the series for the title against Atlas.

Gary debuted In the season 2007-2008 with the Danube Club From Uruguay. In 2008 was hired by Real Madrid Castilla and from that moment began a european football tour that led him to play in Spain, France, Germany and Belgium.

In 2009, when Juan de Ramos directed Real Madrid, Kagelmacher had the opportunity to climb first team Y play a match in La Liga in Spain in a game against Osasuna. That day the charrúa made a partner in the central with Christoph Metzelder.

