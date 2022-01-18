Francotirarock and Novak Djokovic’s soap opera – El Francotirarock

Novak Djokovic’s mess with the Australian authorities seems already resolved but has been in the limelight in recent weeks. Lies, evasion of responsibilities and violated restrictions dot this story that can cost the athlete dearly. “With Novak Djokovic you can be constantly making puns… His name is Novak… Non-vaccinated… Last name Yo-Kovid… Which seems like a half-conversation… Yo-kovid… Mine is the flu! And people call him Nole… Well, that’s why they let Nole in!”, Summarizes Francotirarock.

He has been deported from Australia and will not be able to play the Australian Open but the thing Don “t stay there. France has announced that it will not allow him to participate in Roland Garros either. The reason is that he is not vaccinated and poses a risk to all the staff and other colleagues. And not only that, because he has lied with a positive and has traveled to countries while in quarantine. “And all this is known because he has put it on Instagram… They put him in jail, it’s not a joke, it’s not a joke… I’m telling you in Serbian!”, he jokes Alex Clavero.

The last days of the Serbian tennis player could well give to make a documentary. Australia, in the last two years, has been characterized by a fierce fight against the coronavirus. They have always anticipated with precautionary measures and the borders have remained closed for a long time to prevent the bug from entering their domains. Djokovic has been wrong trying to fool the Australians. “They put him in a room at the airport and interrogated him for six hours… The interrogation lasted so long that people thought he was playing him against Nadal!”, comments the humorist from Pucelano.

What Djokovic has experienced has very filmy overtones for Clavero: “They have him there at the airport and they haven’t let him in but they haven’t let him out either… It reminds me of the Tom Hanks movie… The Forrest Gump movie because you have to be there for the one you’re messing with… Life is like a box of chocolates, and another brown and another brown…”.

Remember that you can listen to Francotirarock every day from 8:50 on ‘El Pirata y su banda’. If you miss it you can always continue watching the best moments of Álex Clavero on the RockFM website. Press play and let the fun begin with the string of jokes that the comedian from Valladolid brings us every day! Do not forget to share it on social networks if you liked the section and if you are not very social, don’t worry, you can also recommend it by word of mouth.

are you wondering who is this Álex Clavero who has so much art and so much grace? Álex Clavero or Álex for friends or Alejandro for his mother when he has made a mistake is a comedian from Valladolid with roots in a town called Casasola de Arión. There is only one Álex there, so it is easy to find him if you are looking for him for a joke typified in the Penal Code that you have heard. Álex Clavero is synonymous with joy, good vibes, laughter and fun. He is a multifaceted man who has worked as a screenwriter, actor, comedian and stand-up comedian. Comedy has taken him (and continues to take him) to cover a good part of the Spanish geography with live performances in bars, halls and theaters. As if that were not enough, Álex Clavero has been a speaker and commentator at live sporting events, an entertainer at patron saint festivities and at award ceremonies. You have also been able to see him on the small screen and as a collaborator on various radio stations, although for two and a half years he has been the recognizable brand of morning fun on the program ‘El Pirata y su Banda’ within the ‘El Francotirarock’ section.