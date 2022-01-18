Fortnite: Tilted Towers will return with patch 19.10

Epic Games has confirmed on its social networks the Return from Tilted towers (Tilted Towers in English), one of the most famous locations in Fortnite. With the arrival of patch 19.10, this area will return to new map of the Season 1 of battle pass from Fortnite Chapter 3. We tell you everything we know about this new change in the scenario of fortnite battle royale:

When does Tilted Towers return to Fortnite?

At 4:00 p.m. CET on Monday, January 17, 2022, Epic Games posted the following on the official Fortnite Status and Fortnite accounts:

The official Fortnite account in English published an emoji of a city, and the text “one more day of sleep”, referring to the fact that the January 18, 2022 Tilted Floors will return to Fortnite, commemorating the fourth anniversary since it first came to the game (01/18/2018). The Fortnite Status account, meanwhile, announced when will patch 19.10 come to fortnite: at 10:00 a.m. CET on 01/18/2022.

The Tilted Towers area has been buried in snow and ice since the start of Chapter 3 Season 1

We know, from what we have been seeing these days, and with tools and techniques of data mining, that the island of Fortnite Chapter 3 will run out of snow progressively. At the moment we publish this news, we are in phase 5 of the thaw, and the island looks like this:

Fortnite Chapter 3 Island Thaw Phase 5 – Season 1

As we say, we know how the island will look completely empty of snow thanks to an image present in the Fortnite file system. Tilted Floors can be seen in the center of the map, but with a grayish tone of which we deduce that the area would still be partially buried by snow and other garbage (the area is currently frozen):

This is how the map of Chapter 3 -Season 1 of Fortnite would look when all the snow disappears

We understand, perhaps, that the return of the area is not total and “suddenly”; Cleaning work will probably have to be done. or similar, in line with the stage narrative that Fortnite has had throughout its history.

Why do Fortnite Tilted Towers players like it so much?

Tilted Floors during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4

Tilted Towers was an area added to the Fortnite Battle Royale map in Chapter 1 Season 2.. The fact that it was the only city, Y the largest urban area on the map endowed it with great attraction, since inside its many buildings there were lots of loot both ground and in the form of chests. This attraction made many players land there, with the consequent and epic confrontations of all kinds.

Pisos Picados has been changing over time:

Episode 1 – Season 2: Tilted Floors . The area as we remember it; a small city.

. The area as we remember it; a small city. Episode 1 – Season 4: Tilted Floors . A meteor fragment flattened the central building.

. A meteor fragment flattened the central building. Episode 1 – Season 5: Tilted Floors . The Kevin cube destroyed the sports shop that was erected on the site of the central building.

. The Kevin cube destroyed the sports shop that was erected on the site of the central building. Episode 1 – Season 7: Tilted Towers . A movie studio was erected where it was in the central building… which was again destroyed by an earthquake before Season 8.

. A movie studio was erected where it was in the central building… which was again destroyed by an earthquake before Season 8. Episode 1 – Season 8: Tilted Towers . The volcano eruption in the final event of Season 8 completely destroyed the area.

. The volcano eruption in the final event of Season 8 completely destroyed the area. Episode 1 – Season 9: Neo Tilted . After an indeterminate passage of time between seasons, Tilted Towers returned as Neo Tilted, with a futuristic redesign.

. After an indeterminate passage of time between seasons, Tilted Towers returned as Neo Tilted, with a futuristic redesign. Episode 1 – Season X: Neo Tilted . The successive rift zones that appeared throughout the island meant that Neo Tilted was first replaced by a non-buildable western town called Tilted Town, and later this area was changed to Gotham City.

. The successive rift zones that appeared throughout the island meant that Neo Tilted was first replaced by a non-buildable western town called Tilted Town, and later this area was changed to Gotham City. Episode 2 – Season 5: Salty Towers . This area appeared at the beginning of the season, and it was a hybrid between Pisos Picados and Señorío de la Sal.

. This area appeared at the beginning of the season, and it was a hybrid between Pisos Picados and Señorío de la Sal. Episode 2 – Season 6: Skull Citadel . This area replaced Torres Saladas; it is basically Pisos Picados but with a Jurassic and primitive aesthetic.

. This area replaced Torres Saladas; it is basically Pisos Picados but with a Jurassic and primitive aesthetic. Episode 3 – Season 1: Frozen Fields. Tilted Flats has been called Frozen Fields since the start of the season; the area is buried by ice and snow.

