Ford Fusion 2023 appears in China with a younger and more technological face

As anticipated months ago, this year the new generation of F would be presented.order Mondeo, or better known as Ford Fusion, a product that despite the preferences of countries like Mexico, continues to be a great success on the other side of the world.





Specifically designed for the chinese market, this model becomes a reality after leaking a number of times last year. Today he officially lets us see that new face that was conceived for him, a more modern image and to tell the truth, striking.

created in the Ford Design Center in Shanghai, the car is displayed under the new language Progressive Energy in Strength, a design philosophy created specifically for that market, showing the direction that future products will take.

The image reveals a vehicle with a stylized bodywork and to some extent sporty. A four-door coupé that boasts a long hood, flowing lines and an innovative front that draws attention for that huge grill and by the LED headlights that join in a horizontal line.

The handles are also a detail that stands out to the eye, since they are inserted into the bodywork, something similar to what we have seen with high-end products.

The car changed in dimensions compared to its previous generation; it is 23 mm wider and 63 mm longer, which resulted in better space for the rear seats.

Although the interior remains a great secret, some media say that will house a screen 1.1 meters wide, which itself will be made up of the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, one more than 27 inches for the infotainment system that will carry the Ford Sync+ 2.0 UX, along with wireless software update capability and level 2 driver assistance.

It is said that the engine will be made up of 1.5 and 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines. Later a plug-in hybrid variant would be added.