For the English press, James’ departure was one of Benítez’s sins at Everton

The newspaper liverpool echo analyzed the reasons for the dismissal of Rafa Benítez after Everton’s defeat against the colero Norwich. The hasty departure of James Rodríguez, among the reasons for a cycle that lasted just seven months.

19 points in 19 games, 24 goals for and 34 against are the numbers that reflect the campaign of the Spanish coach’s era with the Toffees. performance that brings the team closer to the relegation zone in 16th place and which ended with his dismissal following his appointment in mid-2021.

One of the most questioned determinations was the one he adopted with the Colombian. Far from his football preferences, he did little to keep him in the squad despite his acceptable debut in the Premier League with Carlo Ancelotti. The midfielder had six goals and four assists in 23 games.



“He tried to make his move attempts at Everton too early. Lucas Digne became the latest in a long line of players who over the years have fallen out with the 61-year-old manager. He also didn’t seem to like James Rodriguez from the start.” , explained the publication.

Although they had an exciting start to the season, the team won one of the last five games. The fans pointed him out as responsible and the defeat against the colero sealed his fate at Everton.

Former player James McFadden testified at the BBC that the passing of the Spanish leaves little to remember.

“It is not a surprise that Benítez has left. The results have been really bad and the game more than bad. It was a very strange appointment. The fans did not want it and it was a matter of time before this happened,” he said.

The next match will be this Saturday January 22 against Aston Villa by date 23.