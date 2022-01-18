FMF did not want to challenge FIFA by opening the Azteca to the fans – David Medrano

IT COULD

The suspension granted by the TAS to the Mexican Football Federation allows the matches against Costa Rica and Panama to be played with the public in the Azteca Stadium grandstand, however, in Femexfut they did not want to run the risk of challenging FIFA and exposing themselves to later consequences, and therefore they will take advantage of the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport to enter two thousand people in an experimental phase and do an exercise ahead of the March match against the United States. The Mexican Football Federation informed FIFA on Monday about the TAS ruling and sent it a report on how the trial will be carried out in the next two home games, hoping it will work to apply that formula in March when the team Mexican welcomes the United States.

ARMOR

All the workers of the High Performance Center of the Mexican Soccer Federation will remain concentrated in a permanent bubble for the duration of the concentration of the National selection for the three games and they will not be able to return home until after the last of the three games, in order to seek to prevent contagion. Cooks, chambermaids, administrative and cleaning staff, and anyone who comes into contact with the soccer players will stay in the CAR and will be subjected to constant tests to have greater control. For the two games at the Azteca Stadium, all media people who will be on the field will have to present a PCR test with a maximum of 48 hours in advance.

PETITION

By decision of FIFA, the World Cup tie has priority over the Club World Cup and for that reason Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will be able to call the footballers of Monterey you want. In any case, the Argentine strategist talked with Javier Aguirre about it and the only thing Vasco asked him to do is call those he has in mind as much as possible and that it doesn’t happen that there are Rayados players who are called and sent to the grandstand. In such a situation, the four insurances would be: César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Luis Romo and Rogelio Funes Mori, while Erick Aguirre, Rodolfo Pizarro and Ponchito González could travel with the Rayados to the Club World Cup.

