First look at Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth

Joel Coens adapts the popular work of William Shakespeare in The Tragedy of Macbeth, a film starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The film will premiere at the 59th New York Film Festival on September 24 and, after a period yet to be determined in theaters, it can be seen on Apple TV +. While waiting to know the release date, A24 and Apple have released the first image of the protagonists.

In the photo you can see Lord Macbeth (Washington) and Lady Macbeth (McDormand) about to kiss. “Joel Coen’s brave and creative take on the Scottish play is a work full of stark chiaroscuro and captivating rage. It is a film of overflowing angst that examines, with fascination, a world ravaged by greed and unrestrained ambition“, says the synopsis.

Denzel Washington, in a very introspective register, plays the man who wants to be king, and a Machiavellian Frances McDormand is his Lady. Both offer meticulous performances of jaded characters, a couple who end up plotting a political assassination and driven mad with guilt, after listening to the malevolent predictions of a trio of fateful sisters, played by Kathryn Hunter, “the companies add.

As they point out A24 and Apple, the film is influenced by the “grim visual design of classic adaptations of the 1940s directed by Laurence Olivier” and by “the bloodthirsty medieval madness of the “Blood Throne” of Kurosawa”, although with the unmistakable stamp of Coen.

This version reflects the current moment through a terrifying story about an amoral assault on political power that, like its protagonist, will mercilessly advance towards hell,” the description adds.

