The month of January was being quite calm in terms of arrivals of new titles for the successful Microsoft subscription service. Although, after the first fortnight of this month, the new Xbox Game Pass games for the end of January 2022 would have been revealed ahead of time via alchar. But this has not been all, since a few hours ago we learned that a mythical Japanese saga lands by surprise on Xbox Game Pass.

Without further delay, we are going to leave you with a brief description, some dates and platforms on which the new Xbox Game Pass games that will arrive throughout this second fortnight of this month of January 2022 will be available. But before continuing, it has already been announced that Xeno Crisis and 3 other games will leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of January 2022.

Filtered the new Xbox Game Pass games for the end of January 2022

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Console, Cloud and PC) – 01/18/22

Enjoy this Danganronpa reborn with improved game systems and a new gallery feature. Hope’s Peak Academy is home to Japan’s best and brightest high school students, the beacons of hope for the future. But that hope suddenly dies when Makoto Naegi and his classmates find themselves imprisoned at school, cut off from the outside world and subject to the whims of a strange and murderous little bear named Monokuma.

Nobody Saves the World (Console, Cloud and PC) – 01/18/22

Complete missions to discover and change between more than 15 different forms. Combine abilities in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even MORE challenging missions. Explore a vast world (alone or with a friend online) as you complete shifting dungeons in order to stop the Calamity and SAVE THE WORLD!”

Hitman Trilogy (Console, Cloud and PC) – 01/20/22

Now that the trilogy is complete, the HITMAN Trilogy comes to market as a way for new players to get started in World of Assassination. This collection brings together HITMAN 1, HITMAN 2, and HITMAN 3 in one package, making it easier than ever to take your first steps toward becoming Agent 47.

Rainbow Six Extraction (Console, Cloud and PC) – 01/20/22

The agents of Rainbow Six unite against a common enemy: the deadly threat of the archaea. Assemble your team and risk it all in the containment zones. Knowledge, cooperation and a tactical approach will be your best weapons against this deadly threat. Form a team and play it all against this unknown enemy.

Windjammers 2 (Console, Cloud and PC) – 01/20/22

25 years later, throwing Frisbees at your opponents is still as cool as ever. A sequel to the NEOGEO cult classic Windjammers, Windjammers 2 is the perfect blend of what you loved about the classic game and all-new mechanics.

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (PC Game Pass) – Undated

Immerse yourself in explosive 5v5 gameplay, high competition, and exciting PvP team matchups. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege is an ever-expanding experience with endless opportunities to hone your strategy and lead your team to victory.

Death’s Door (Console, Cloud and PC) – No date

Harvesting the souls of the dead and punching a clock can get monotonous, but it’s honest work for a Raven. The job gets interesting when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death, where creatures grow well past their expiration date.

Pupperazi (Console, Cloud and PC) – No date

Put your love for puppies to the test – we have a ton of dogs that need to have their pictures taken, dammit! Photograph and catalog the best (and slickest) dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera, and discover new canines. WOOF.

Taiko no Tatsujin: The DrumMaster (Console and PC) – No date

Taiko: Drum Master, also known as Taiko no Tatsujin: Taiko Drum Master in Japan, is a rhythm game developed and published by Namco as part of the popular Japanese Taiko video game franchise. The game was notable for being the only Taiko no Tatsujin title released in North America, until the releases of Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! and Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! in 2018. The songs featured in Taiko: Drum Master were all in English and mostly taken from various Western artists, even on the Japanese release.