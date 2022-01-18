Fernando Madrigal and Chucho López leave America

The players will arrive in Necaxa as part of the negotiation for Alejandro Zendejas.

Video: Chucho Lopez and Fernando Madrigal leave America for Necaxa

For: Samuel Reyes JAN. 17. 2022

Ferdinand Madrigal Y Jesus Anthony Lopez leave the America to arrive as reinforcements of the Necaxa As part of the negotiation for Alexander Zendejas.

It was expected that the azulcremas would acquire Zendejas directly for the payment for the player, but Necaxa was able to negotiate for an additional benefit and the two players who leave Coapa will have their opportunity to add minutes with the Rayos since they arrive on loan.

Zendejas was no longer called up or available for Necaxa last Friday in their matchup against Rayados de Monterrey and is now ready to wear the colors of Club América.

Necaxa announced the arrival of the players through a statement published on their social networks where they confirmed the departure of Alejandro Zendejas.

Fernando Madrigal has a long career in Liga MX where he was already part of the Querétaro and San Luis squads before arriving at América. Last Apertura 2021 he scored a goal and played in 13 games.

Jesús Antonio López has only played with América and is selected from Guatemala. He only has 51 minutes in the current tournament.