FDA approves upadacitinib to treat adults and children 12 years and older with atopic dermatitis

This approval is a significant milestone for our community, experts say.

The company AbbVie announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and children 12 years of age and older. whose disease did not respond to previous treatment and is not controlled by other pills or injections, including biologics, or when the use of other pills or injections is not recommended1.

RINVOQ 15 mg once daily can be started in adults and children 12 years of age and older who weigh at least 40 kg1. In these children and adults under 65 years of age who do not achieve an adequate response, the dose may be increased to 30 mg once daily.

“Early in my career as an allergist, I was able to see how relentless the itching and rash can be in my patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, but I was limited in the treatment options I had to offer people whose disease was not could be adequately controlled with systemic therapy,” said Thomas Hudson, MD, senior vice president of research and development and chief scientific officer of AbbVie.

“This additional approval of RINVOQ provides a once-daily oral option that can significantly improve the debilitating itching and skin symptoms of atopic dermatitis. It is also a proud moment for AbbVie as we are able to continue our efforts to improve the care of this disease and other immune-mediated chronic diseases.”

The FDA approval is based on the efficacy and safety data of one of the largest phase 3 programs in registry for atopic dermatitis, which has more than 2,500 patients evaluated between three studies. About 52 percent of the patients had been exposed to prior systemic treatment for atopic dermatitis. These studies evaluated the efficacy and safety of monotherapy with RINVOQ (Measure Up 1 and 2) and with topical corticosteroids (AD Up) in comparison with placebo in adults and children 12 years of age and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

“Despite available therapies, many people with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis are in an endless cycle between itching and scratching,” explained Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, Ph.D., Waldman Professor and director of the System of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City*.

“In clinical studies, upadacitinib demonstrated a robust response between itching and scratching symptoms that may help advance treatment goals for people who have not achieved adequate control of their disease. And as an oral pill with two strengths of dose, upadacitinib is an addition to the arsenal of clinicians striving to make a meaningful difference for their patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.”

The effect of atopic dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, relapsing, inflammatory disease characterized by a cycle of intense itching and scratching that causes cracking, scaling, and oozing of the skin. It is estimated to affect 7 percent of adults and 12 percent of adolescents in the United States, and about 40 percent of adults have moderate to severe disease.

It manifests differently between people, with symptoms that impose a significant physical, psychological and economic burden.

“Each person with atopic dermatitis has a unique experience with their disease and therefore should have multiple options to choose from on their way to finding a treatment that meets their individual needs,” said Julie Block, president and CEO of the National Eczema Association. “Is approval is a significant milestone for our community as it provides an additional therapy that can bring relief to people living with the devastating symptoms of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.”

RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) Use and Important Safety Information for the United States1

RINVOQ is a prescription medicine used to treat:

Adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis when one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers have been used and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

Adults with active psoriatic arthritis when one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers have been used and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children younger than 18 years with juvenile idiopathic arthritis or psoriatic arthritis.

Adults and children 12 years of age and older with moderate to severe eczema (atopic dermatitis) who have not responded to previous treatment and whose eczema has not been well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologics, or when the use of other pills or injections injections is not recommended.

RINVOQ is safe and effective in children 12 years of age and older who weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kg) with atopic dermatitis.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children younger than 12 years with atopic dermatitis.