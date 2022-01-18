“Expensive and in the cloud”, angry fans complain about Kingdom Hearts on Switch

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Kingdom Hearts is one of the most beloved franchises in the industry, so the announcement of its arrival on Nintendo Switch was a cause for joy. However, everything changed when Square Enix confirmed that it would launch the saga through the cloud, news that disappointed all fans.

The company claimed that cloud technology was the best way to bring the series to Switch, but gave hope to see possible native ports. Now we know that this will not happen at least for now, because Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud It already has a date on Switch.

The community is not happy at all, because Square Enix followed its plans and will bet on the cloud. As if that were not enough, the players were just disappointed when they learned the price of this collection.

When will it arrive and how much will it cost Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud on Switch?

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece is a collection that will let you enjoy the franchise on Nintendo Switch. This will be possible from February 10. The title in the cloud will give you access to Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Y Kingdom Hearts III.

Square Enix released demos for all titles today, but note that the cloud collection will be available in select regions. Games can be accessed independently or by paying for the collection Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud which includes all.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version will sell for $39.99 USD, while Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version Y Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud they will be offered for $49.99 USD.

Finally, you will be able to have all the games with Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud, which will be offered for $89.99 USD. The titles will launch at a special discount for a limited time.

Fans are angry with Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud

As expected, fans of the franchise are not at all happy with this release. Many took advantage of the recent announcement to reclaim Square Enix for not making ports for the hybrid console.

In addition, some gamers believe that the price of the games is excessive, since these are cloud releases. On the other hand, there are also disappointed fans of the saga since some games are not available in their countries.

Australia won’t get them!! WTF! I’m not paying $700 for a ps5 just to play these games! 😡 pic.twitter.com/rBrXJPFh0v — Kelsey Carlisle #Zelda #SkywardSwordHD (@kelseytcarlisle) January 18, 2022

THE SWITCH CAN RUN THESE GAMES, JUST MAKE A PROPER PORT. WE DON’T WANT A CLOUD VERS — viv.owo (@OwoViv) January 18, 2022

WHAT IS THIS PRICING FOR A CLOUD VERSION? pic.twitter.com/0vzllksoHK — JJ-kun | Esports Caster (@imjjkun) January 18, 2022

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud will debut on Nintendo Switch on February 10. Look for more news about the saga at this link.

