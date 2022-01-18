Expand beds and new traffic light; Mirna Beltrán with National Council

Jorge Alcocer, federal secretary of Health, led the first national meeting of 2022 of the National Health Council for Well-being (Conasabi), with the presence of officials at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the 32 states .

Mirna Beltran Arzaga, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, attended on behalf of Chihuahua, so that the state participates in the national strategy where they seek to prioritize the expansion of emergency rooms and outpatient clinics in hospitals.

Secretary Alcocer maintained that the COVID-19 Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light needs new modifications to respond to the “epidemiological reality” in the midst of the fourth national wave due to the super-contagious Omicron variant, according to a statement from the federal agency.

Regarding the third COVID Traffic Light that Federal Health will launch, Alcocer declared that “we are in new times, new commitments, new visions; Given the lack of knowledge that unfortunately still exists at the scientific level about the pandemic, we have not weakened, on the contrary, it encourages us, we strengthen ourselves.”

Reconversion of hospitals.

Alcocer proposed joint action with the Secretaries of Health of the 32 entities to “maintain the hospital reconversion plans” hand in hand with the medical treatment guidelines.

Hugo López-Gatell, Federal Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, stated that the reconversion of hospitals will focus on expanding capacity in emergency rooms and outpatient clinics, since in general infections with the Omicron variant require outpatient clinical management.

“Foreseeing conversion and efficiency mechanisms in the outpatient clinic and emergency rooms will prevent saturation before ómicron”, López-Gatell considered.

Evidence.

Alcocer advised “rational use of diagnostic tests to ensure their provision in surveillance and medical care to those who truly need them.”

To the 32 Secretaries of Health, he recommended recovering vaccination coverage in lagging areas, in vulnerable populations and those who already require a booster dose.

New Traffic Light.

The authorities of Mexico City announced that the Ministry of Health is working on new parameters to define the traffic light of epidemic risk for all entities due to the rise in COVID-19 by the arrival of the variant Omicron.

The new traffic light – the third since the pandemic broke out – will prioritize hospitalizations even more and will be worth more points than other indicators, such as contagion, to mention an example.