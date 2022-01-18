Eugenio Pizzuto is a free agent after terminating with Lille and in Chivas there would be a place after the departure of Oribe Peralta

Eugenio Pizzuto it became the ‘bargain’ of the market. The Mexican soccer player announced the termination of his contract with the Lillefrom Ligue 1 in France, due to the lack of minutes with the French team, a team that signed him after the U-17 World Cup 2019 and with which he did not make his debut in the maximum circuit.

Although his initial contract stipulated that he play in the basic forces of Lille, over the years he did not have the opportunity to debut in the First Division, hence both parties agreed to put an end to the relationship. Now as a free agent, the former Pachuca sounds to return to MX League Y Chivas he is one of the first in line.

Robert Alvarado is the only new face of the Flock for this Closure 2022hence the interest in Pizzuto increases with the passing of the hours by not having to pay a figure for his transfer. With the letter of freedom under his arm, The one born in San Luis Potosí could arrive only with a transfer bonus and the payment of his salary.

According to information from TV Azteca, Pizzuto earned 53 thousand euros a year with Lille, a more than affordable figure in Chivas after the departure of Oribe Peraltawho lightened the wage bill by being the best paid player on the squad in the last two years.

In addition, and according to the Transfermarkt portal, specialized in the evaluation of players in the transfer market, Pizzuto has a cost of 320 thousand dollarsHence, the premium for his signing would also be in an affordable range for the club from Guadalajara. At just 19 years old and with a whole future ahead of him, the Mexican only played one game with Pachuca, so his return to Liga MX would be a new opportunity to show himself to the Mexican fans.