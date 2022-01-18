Emma Watson: the beauty tips you should follow if you are 30+

If you’re a millennial, then you grew up with Emma Watson, the protagonist of the saga of “Harry Potter” He has not only given us lessons in feminism, strength and empowerment, among many other things, has also shared his best beauty tips And if Emma says so, then we truly believe that they are good, because the actress has become an example to follow.

If you are already in your 30s -like many of us- you have to know emma’s philosophy to have clean, porcelain skin at 31, but above all all conscious and sustainable. It is time for you to know what is put on your skin and body, and try to copy some of your tips.

Emma Watson beauty routine

As in all aspects of her life, Emma follows a philosophy in which the consumption of the products of their daily life must be friendly to nature. In her quest to find out what she really put on her face and body, she stumbled upon a consumerist beauty industry unconcerned about making a change, which is how she befriended an expert on the subject, Imelda Burke.

Imelda launched a book, which is basically Emma’s guide to changing the way she consumes her beauty products, from ingredients, packaging and brands, to tips on what to do with everything you already have in your house. Here we share them:

Use cleaner that does not have alcohol (or very little)

It won’t be easy, but you can get them. Alcoholic cleansers can dry out the face, we recommend looking for oil cleansers which regulate the pH of the skin, while cleaning it thoroughly, and have. very little amount of alcohol.

Use different creams depending on your needs

In other words, don’t stick with one cream all your life. If your skin has breakouts, is dry or recently tanned, you need a moisturizer that, in addition to returning water to your skin, helps you take care of those needs. In the same way that your hair or your personality is not the same every day, your skin is not either, so you should have at least a couple of moisturizers in your house for different needs and that you can use constantly.

vegan beauty products

As we already mentioned, Emma cares about what she puts on her skin, it is because of her that she tries to make her entire beauty routine, at least most of it, vegan products.

“Most of my routine is based on an 80/20 philosophy because it’s very hard to be a complete purist, especially when you work in the film industry.”

Easy and uncomplicated

Emma Watson revealed that the perfect beauty routine is one that is not complicated, but has a lot of conscience behind it.