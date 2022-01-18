Emma Watson supports the Palestinian people and is accused of being an anti-Semite

Harry Potter has been the protagonist of the news for a few weeks. However, it is not because of the premiere of the new movie of fantastic animals nor for the reunion of the actors and actresses in return to hogwarts through HBOMax. The saga is on everyone’s lips due to a huge number of controversies related to neighboring elements, such as the alleged anti-Semitism of the Gringotts goblins or the absence of JK Rowling in the aforementioned special. Now the critics have smeared Emma Watson, actress who gives life to Hermione, accusing her of being a representative of Hollywood antisemitism after a post on her social networks.

Emma Watson has been accused of antisemite and a good part of Hollywood has defended her

As we are told in cinemanaIt all started last week. Watson published on his Instagram profile the image of a group of palestinian protesters with the label “Solidarity is a verb.” This is a phrase from the feminist academic Sarah Ahmed, which he quoted in the same post on the Facebook social network, highlighting the importance of committing to just causes. It says the following: “Solidarity does not imply that our struggles are the same or that our pain is the same, or that our hope is directed to the same future. Solidarity implies commitment and work, as well as the recognition that we live on common groundAlthough we do not have the same feelings or the same lives or the same bodies“.

“ An Instagram post has led Israel’s ambassador to the UN to intervene in the controversy

Emma Watson, linked to the movement Bad Activist Collectiveseemed to have made it clear that thus rejecting the way in which the state of Israel deals with the conflict with the Palestinian people, something that also splashed Gal Gadot last summer. We talk about a complex matter, especially when we talk about the Gaza Strip, which continues to be one of the most unsolvable on the international scene and which seems to have a magnet for Hollywood actors and actresses. Faced with these criticisms and the commotion caused by the publication of Emma Watson, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, wanted to set foot on the wall and criticized his post, citing the evils caused by the Palestinian Authority and Hams, the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement.

Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality. If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women & seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that! pic.twitter.com/u1TrP3sqSS Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) January 3, 2022

“Fiction may work in Harry Potter, but it doesn’t work in reality. If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could remove the evils of Hams (which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terrorism),” Erdan remarked, noting that are invalid criticisms of a legitimate nation that is only defending itself from a series of terrorist attacks.However, many actors and actresses have wanted to position themselves in favor of Watson through Artists for Palestine UK, an organization that defends “the rights of the Palestinians”. In a letter with more than 40 Hollywood figures as signatories, this large group of artists tries to defend what they consider a just cause and affirming that, one way or another, she only wanted to defend human rights.

“We join Emma Watson in supporting the simple statement that solidarity is a verbincluding meaningful solidarity with Palestinians fighting for their human rights”, they explain from their official website. Among the signing figures we find Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon, Jim Jarmusch, Viggo Mortensen, Gael García Bernal, Ken Loach, Peter Capaldi, the filmmaker Look Nair, the scriptwriters Asif Kapadia and James Schamus, and the actor Ramy Youssef, among others. This type of controversy is not alien to Watson. For years, he has combined his public life and his work in the cinema, increasingly sporadic, with his work as a Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations. There she is part of the G7 board for women’s rights.