Emma Watson reappears with her boyfriend after months of not being seen together

Like many couples, Emma Watson and Leo Robinton spent time together over the weekend.

The Little Women actress, 31, and her businessman boyfriend were seen leaving a store in Los Angeles. Public appearance was rare for the ultra-private couple, who were first romantically linked in October 2019 and have kept a low profile ever since.

Dressed in casual clothing, the couple appeared to be smiling under their face masks.

Before the weekend shopping trip, the couple was last seen over coffee in London’s Primrose Hill neighborhood in November 2020.

Robinton was first identified as Watson’s boyfriend in April 2020, but little is known about the Los Angeles businessman.

He reportedly deleted all of his social media after news of their relationship broke with photos of them kissing two years ago.

They were first seen before Watson opened up about being single in the December 2019 issue of British Vogue.

The interview took place in late summer, possibly before Watson entered his current romantic relationship.

Watson, who had previously dated Glee Chord Overstreet actor and tech manager William “Mack” Knight, said she landed on the term “independent couple” after dealing with social pressures placed on women when they turn 30. years.