Emma Roberts, actress of ‘American Horror Story’, is in Costa Rica

The popular performer Emma Roberts, from the series American Horror Story, arrived in Costa Rica this Tuesday, January 18. After a very busy 2021 with celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Shawn Mendes and Michelle Rodríguez vacationing in the country, Roberts is one of the first celebrities to do so in 2022.

The arrival of the actress was confirmed by the General Directorate of Immigration and Immigration after a consultation made by The nation.

The American participated in five seasons of the popular series American Horror Story (appeared in subtitled seasons Coven, freak-show, cult, apocalypse Y 1984). She is also remembered for her role as Chanel Oberlin in the series scream queens (2015–2016).

Emma Roberts is an actress and singer. Photo: Archive

In the cinema he stood out for his appearances in scream 4 (2011), Adult World (2013), We’re the Millers (2013), Palo Alto (2013) and The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015).

Also, Roberts is a singer. In 2005 he released his first studio album, which he titled Unfabulous and More.

So far, the reasons for Roberts’ visit to Costa Rica are unknown.

Prior to Roberts’ visit, the German-Spanish actor Arón Piper, known for his role as Ander in the popular series Elite, visited our country on January 10.

The American star Tom Cruise also touched Tico territory on January 7, being the first big name to visit the country this year.