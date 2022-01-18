Emily Ratajkowski debuts the trendiest bangs of the year

With the arrival of the new year, many celebrities have been encouraged to change their look. María Pedraza was one of the first celebrities to wear the 2022 trend highlights with which she has managed to illuminate her long brown hair. Also Pilar Rubio, with the highlights with which she honors her last name, or Sofía from Sweden, with long bangs, have been other well-known faces who have dared with a new look in these first days of the year.

A list to which Emily Ratajkowski has now joined, who has revolutionized social networks with a haircut inspired by the favorite of Parisians. The model, who had long worn her straight brown hair parted in the middle, wanted to renew her image with fashionable bangs.

Emily Ratajkowski poses with her new look Instagram @emrata

The top has posted a couple of pictures on Instagram of herself posing in a striking metallic tunic top and low-rise jeans, a very 2000s choice that has been threatening to make a comeback for some time now. But without a doubt it was her hairstyle that caught all eyes.

Emily has cut her hair a few inches, which she now wears below her shoulders with many layers to add volume. In addition, she has resorted to the trendy long bangs, in a casual style, with which she frames her features thanks to the slightly longer strands on the sides.

image description Instagram @emrata

A hairstyle with French airs that has conquered her followers, who have applauded the choice with comments such as “you look beautiful”, “the bangs suit you very well” or “you are Anne Hathaway’s twin”, a curious comment since the protagonist from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ has also decided to wear a long fringe reminiscent of the look that her character Andrea Sachs wore in the well-known film.

Anne Hathaway with her look reminiscent of her Andrea Sachs character Instagram @annehathaway

Another of the actresses who a few weeks ago decided to sign up for the fashionable bangs was Lily Collins, who opted for a long and paraded bangs that favors all types of faces. The young woman, who gives life to Emily Cooper in ‘Emily in Paris’, resorted to scissors to show off a paraded cut, from the forehead to the temples, which sweetened her features and with which she added to the ‘effortless’ style of the Parisians.

Lily Collins is delighted with her new look Instagram @lilyjcollins

A style similar to that of Kaia Gerber, who for a couple of months has been wearing an open fringe with a ‘shag’ mane, which adds volume and movement to her fine hair and has been worn both smooth and with soft waves to achieve a carefree touch. inspired by the eighties style.