Dwayne Johnson talks about the handshake that changed his life

Dwayne Johnson is hard at work making Black Adam change the landscape of superhero movies. At the same time that this is happening, fans of the actor and former wrestler can find out a little about his life in the sitcom Young Rock – 85%. The biographical series was created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, who had previously collaborated on the series. Fresh Off the Boat based on the homonymous book by chef Eddie Huang.

The sitcom narrates the life of the actor, but it does so with an interesting resource that we hope is not a prediction of the future: The Rock is being interviewed for his campaign to be President of the United States in 2032 and some question leads him to flashbacks about his life.

In the latest episode titled “My Baby Only Drinks the Good Stuff.” In the chapter came out Jodi Cwick, the football coach who helps him straighten his path. For those who don’t know about his life or don’t watch the show, Dwayne had a turbulent youth. Before wrestling, he was a prominent college football player in Miami. The thing is that in his youth he was also a troublemaker who fought with his teammates and other players. One of those altercations was with the aforementioned coach who gave him a handshake and said a few words that would change his life. The actor decided to honor the memory of this man in the most recent chapter. Even though he’s filming right now Black Adam He took a break to record a video that he uploaded to Instagram where he talks in more depth about the matter.

A toast to second chances and moments that change your life. Here I put a little more context and background on tonight’s chapter of Young Rock. We can all look back on moments and people that changed the direction of our lives. Thank you Coach Jodi Cwik for seeing the potential in this rebellious kid. Your handshake and not letting go of mine changed my life. Rest in peace. I love you and hope to see you further down the road.

In the video Johnson He says that he got into a fight with said coach in the staff bathroom, but that night he felt bad for acting like a jerk. The next day he went to apologize. The coach accepted them, gave him a firm handshake, and allowed some tension to build before asking him to join his football team. That small action was what changed his life and set him on the path he is on now. He wrote the following about that event:

The handshake that changed my life. I was 15 years old and had just moved to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and started going to Freedom High School. Within a month he had already been arrested and suspended for fighting. I had an incident with a football teacher/coach named Jodi Cwik in the teacher’s lounge. We were about to hit each other. I acted like a real [cretino] with the. The next day I looked for him so I could apologize face to face and looking each other in the eye. When he didn’t let go of my controller, I thought he was going to smash my face in, but instead he said something that changed the course of my life. That coach’s inspiring words were ‘You live on the East Side, right? I grew up near here, too. For guys like us… Give yourself a chance. If you have the talent, the sky is the limit.

