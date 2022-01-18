Dry eye syndrome is more common in women, especially after menopause.

30% of the world population is affected by dry eye syndrome.

Dr. Armando Oliver, Professor of the Medical Sciences Campus.

Dry eye syndrome is a cluster of common eye conditions and chronic that are summarized with that name, and that affects 30% of the world population. The diagnosis of this pathology is made by identifying the decrease in natural lubrication of the eyes.

In an exclusive interview for the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Armando Oliver, Professor of the Medical Sciences Campus, refers to eye syndrome dry as a result of disease autoimmune such as pemphigoid, posterior blepharitis, lupus, Sjögrens syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, among others.

Likewise, the expert mentions that on some occasions, patients who are diagnosed with dry eye syndrome present discomfort such as itching, grit, pain, watery eyes, the appearance of mucus around the eyes, photosensitivity, among others.

However, the specialist assures that, on the other hand, this syndrome may not present discomfort prior to its detection: “there are people who have dry eye and do not present symptoms, live with dry eye and are not aware of it; while there are people who have a little bit of dry eye and they cannot live, that is, they suffer from pain that interrupts their daily life”.

Risk factor’s

Older people are more likely to suffer from this syndrome, because tear production decreases with age, and it is even more evident after menopause. Similarly, the expert highlights the following factors that tend to people to suffer from this condition:

A very detached or detached eyelid

eyelid that won’t close

Smoke

Use of contact lenses

people of asian origin

hormonal alterations

Prolonged use of electronic devices

Tears contain many components that prevent infection and help keep the surface of the eye healthy. In addition to this, they allow light to enter the eye without distortion: “The problem is that when there are not enough tears, the cornea becomes keratinized and problems arise; this can end up with a serious affectation, and can even present vision loss,” the expert said.

In patients with dry eye, the use of specific medications can increase the amount of tears secreted by the human being, and thus improve the condition in those who suffer from this syndrome.

