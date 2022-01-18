“Don’t look up”: the director spoke about the criticism of the film

“Don’t look up” was the movie that definitely gave people something to talk about at the end of 2021. Released on Netflix last December 31, it has a choral cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jenniffer Lawrence, who play two astronomers who discover that the Earth will be destroyed in six months.7

Adam McKay’s film -which also has interpreters of the stature of Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and Timotheé Chalamet- shows in the key of satire that despite the fact that a giant rock will destroy the world, nobody seems to care. This is how comedy, drama and many references to today’s society are combined, such as fake news, conspiracy theories and what politicians can do in order to add votes.

The film divided waters and generated controversy on social networks, with many detractors on the one hand and others who liked it more. In recent days, McKay, director and screenwriter, was involved in a controversy that had to do with that.

The director tweeted that he loved that the film sparked the debate it was causing, but argued that “if you don’t have at least a little anxiety about the climate collapsing (or the US wobbling), I’m not sure Don’t Look Up makes any sense.”.

The post generated an unexpected wave of criticism in which they assured that McKay maintained that you had to like the film or else you were in favor of situations such as climate change.

It was so to calm the waters he had to clarify it in an interview with indiwire, in which he assured that he valued the criticism that was made. The also producer said that what happened was totally ridiculous and that they took it out of context, in a situation that seemed “taken” from his film.

“Suddenly, it seemed like he was saying that the critics can’t say anything, Y of course they can. It is important to have passionate debates and critiques. We live in a time like no other and stories are part of it. People should hate them, love them, come and go. We welcome negative reviews. In fact, I think it’s really good, that people should fight and be passionate about it”, He summarized his opinion regarding the questioning of the film.

The also director of “The Big Short” stated that he was honest with his concerns about climate change and humanity’s response, while assuring that it is “the greatest threat in history.”

McKay chose a situation with an ideal bystander who would be centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. In recent times, the man has blocked efforts by the White House that sought to reduce energy use, among other issues related to ecology.

“My sweaty dream of a situation would be Joe Manchin sitting with his family, thinking, ‘Let’s see this, this is supposed to be a comedy, my kids like Leonardo DiCaprio, my grandkids like Ariana Grande.’ And then comes that ending. My dream would be that, for a second, Joe Manchin feels it in his bones. For one second!” he recounted.