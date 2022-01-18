Don’t have Android 12 on your Samsung? Maybe yes and you don’t know

Samsung is one of the companies that is best managing the Android 12 update. Many of its high-end and several mid-range are already upgrading to the new operating system in much of the world. It is possible that as a user you do not know it, but there is a way to update before your own mobile alerts you with a notification. It is possible that your Samsung mobile already has Android 12 available and you still don’t know Today we tell you how to check if you can already have Android 12 on your Samsung!

Update to Android 12 from your Samsung settings

In the middle of update season it is easy that your device is already eligible to update and you do not know it. Since one upgrade reaches a model and the model receives the notification can take several days or even weeks.

Yes, this means that it is possible that android 12 is already available for you samsung mobile and that the company has not notified you. Or that it has and you have lost the notification between your messages. Don’t worry, there is a solution that you can try right now.

Open the settings of your Samsung mobile Click on ‘Software update‘ Choose the ‘Download and Install’ option

In the ‘Software Update’ section you can check if there is already a new version available for download. If so, you can see what update it is and download it in a few minutes.

It is possible that your Samsung currently already has Android 12 available and you still don’t know Just go into the settings to check and update if you already have the OTA available. This “trick” is valid for any Samsung regardless of its series or range.