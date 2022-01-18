Dollar is sold at 20.2968 pesos, its lowest level since October – El Financiero

The peso started the week with a marginal appreciation against the US currency, on a day of few economic data and little liquidity in the market due to the holiday in the United States.

However, specialists point to a strengthening of the dollar before the monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The Mexican currency closed with an appreciation of 0.09 percent, with which the exchange rate was quoted at 20.2968 pesos per dollar, which meant the lowest level since October 27, 2021, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

The peso touched a minimum of 20.2798 and a maximum of 20.3530 pesos per dollar during the day.

“In the best of cases, the consolidation would be expected to extend in a relatively narrow range, although the signal from technical indicators is one of advance. The resistance zone to validate is located between 20.45 and 20.60 in the first instance”, mentioned Georgina Muñiz, technical analyst at Vector.

At the bank window, the dollar is sold at 20.87 units, according to data from Citibanamex.

The Bloomberg dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of 10 currencies, shows a slight growth of 0.07 percent, standing at 1,168.26 points.

The most appreciated currencies this Monday were the Turkish lira, with 0.59 percent; the Norwegian krone, with 0.50 percent; the Russian ruble, with 0.42 percent, the Peruvian sol, with 0.39 percent; the Czech crown, with 0.30 percent and the Polish zloty, with 0.29 percent.