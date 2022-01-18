Do you want to pay your credits before? 3 tips from the Condusef

Ask for credit or loan in any financial institution always implies a great responsibility, since if you do not comply with the payments in a timely manner, you could stain your credit history and close the doors for any financing.

If in your case you are thinking of advancing the payments of a credit to finish paying your debt faster, the first thing you have to do is analyze all the available options and the one that suits you best.

Tips to advance the payment of your debts

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) released some recommendations that could be very useful for people who plan to advance payments on their credits, which are:

1. Notify your bank

The first thing you should do if you plan to advance the payment of your credit, is to notify the bank that you will make a payment greater than the one you always make or even if you are going to pay off the total debt, so that it can calculate the corresponding interest.

According to the Condusef, the calculation must be based on the outstanding balance or the unpaid balance, since in this way you also pay less interest.

2. If you want to reduce the payment

In this case, you must indicate that said payment is to reduce the payment, although you will run into a disadvantage, and that is that the term is not reduced and therefore you can pay the same interest. This action is only recommended when you want to have a little more liquidity.

3. Review your purchases

According to the Bank of Mexico, 35.8% of the credit balance corresponds to purchases made in months without interest and 28.9% deferred to months with interest, therefore, it is best to check what type of purchase you made and whether it is deferred payments or interest-free payment promotions.

In the deferred payment, “it is made to the line of credit, it bears interest and the balance”, in the case of a card, it is released as the payments are made.

