Djokovic. Lacoste will hold Nole accountable after Australia controversy

the clothing brand Lacoste, main sponsor of tennis number one, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, will ask you to account for the controversy of recent days in Australia, from where he was finally expelled for not meeting the country’s vaccination requirements.

“As soon as possible we will contact Novak Djokovic to review the events that have marked his presence in Australia,” the crocodile’s house said in a statement, which the Serbian has worn on his chest since he signed a multimillion-dollar contract in 2017 and left the Japanese Uniclo.

Lacoste is the first of the sponsors of Djokovic which shows his dissatisfaction with the attitude of the tennis player, whose refusal to be vaccinated has prevented him from defending his title at the Australian Open, where he aspired to achieve his 21st Grand Slam and become the tennis player with the most “greats”, ahead of the Spanish Rafael Nadal and from the Swiss Roger Federer.

The French brand thanks the tournament organizers for their efforts to “ensure its celebration in good conditions for the players, coaching staff and spectators.”

Djokovic Return to Serbian after eleven days of sports, judicial and diplomatic controversy for his opposition to being vaccinated against Covid-19. There he was received by his family and numerous Serbian fans.

Serbian politicians these days accused Australia of “mistreating” Djokovic and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said it was a “witch hunt” and “Orwellian” style show.

Djokovic He arrived in Australia on January 5 with a medical exemption that allowed him to play the Australian Open and that later gave way to two arduous legal battles to appeal two cancellations of his visa and two detentions in a hotel.

The rest of the sponsors Djokovic, for now, have not ruled on this controversy.

