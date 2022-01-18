Disney Plus: 6 premieres this week to not move from the sofa

Disney Plus brings stellar signings, such as “Birdman” or the next season of “Black-ish”. In the last hours he has also presented “Moon Kinght”, the new series of the Marvel universe.

Much more than mice, princesses and superheroes, Disney Plus has made it clear that its streaming platform is a strong competitor and deserves your attention. In fact, every week he sees to it that you think your money is well spent with news in series, movies and documentaries of his increasingly varied catalog. As soon as you get distracted, the content you want to see will accumulate.

In this frenetic pace of releases, Disney Plus presented just a few hours ago the trailer for the new MCU series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We talk about “Moon Knight”, and be starred by one of the faces of the moment, the Guatemalan actor oscar isaac (“Dune”, “Star Wars: Episode IX”).

The first episodes will arrive on Disney Plus on March 30th and they will follow in the footsteps of Marc Spector, known as the Moon Knight, one of the favorite and most complex characters of comic book lovers. Marc is a vigilante who suffers from Dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality, and who will be involved in a war against Egyptian gods.

Oscar Isaac, the actor in charge of playing the protagonist of “Moon Knight”.

Premieres from the week of January 17 to 23 on Disney Plus

Wednesday January 19 premieres “Queens”, the series that will accompany four hip-hop stars who decide to reunite their group of the nineties, the “Nasty Bitches”, and once again triumph on stage with original songs. That same day comes the new season from the acclaimed comedy “Blackish”. The comings and goings of this middle-class African-American family have already been on the air for seven years.

Another one that renews is “The World According to Jeff Goldblum”, a mix between curiosities and science with the figure, a character in himself, of the American actor Jeff Goldblum (“Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom”, “Thor: Ragnarok”) as the common thread.

Michael Keaton in a scene from the movie “Birdman”.

In the field of movies that premiere on Disney Plus on Friday January 21st highlights “Birdman (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”. A sort of black humor portrait of the story of a disgraced Hollywood actor, Riggan Thomson, played by Michael Keaton (“The Trial of the Chicago Seven”). This display of virtuosity in a sequence shot won the award in 2014 and features stars such as Emma Stone, Naomi Watts or Edward Norton in its cast.

Two more titles that make it to the catalog are “Lucy in the Sky”, about an astronaut, played by Natalie Portman (“Avengers: Endgame”, “Annihilation”), whose return to Earth will not be as expected. And the Spanish comedy “Losing the North”, in which two young people decide to emigrate to Germany inspired by a television program. Although when they get there, it will seem more like a nightmare than a great opportunity.