Disciplinary Commission ratified the expulsion of Alan Mozo

After the Mexican side of the Cougars, Alan Mozo, was expelled in the match against Queretaro for serious foul play, the team led by Andres Lillini filed an investigation request with the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

However, in the weekly disciplinary report, the FMF determined that Mozo’s expulsion was correct and therefore he will not be able to have activity in the Day 3 match between Cougars and Tigers at Stadium University Olympic.

“Regarding the request for an investigation into a possible manifest error by the referee, presented by the National University Club, once the investigation related to the expulsion of the player has been carried out, Alan Mozo Rodriguez, corresponding to the match between Queretaro against Pumas and after having analyzed the corresponding play, as well as evaluating the evidence and other documents provided, it is determined that said request does not proceed”, reads the page of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

Cougars will have two more casualties for the game of the Matchday 3 of the MX League against Miguel Herrera’s Tigres, being Alan Mozo and Marco Garcia others absent in the compromise. Both became fundamental pieces in Lillini’s scheme at the start of the tournament Shout Mexico Closing 2022.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: PUMAS: BY RECORD OF CONSECUTIVE VICTORIES OUTSIDE CU WHEN THEY VISIT XOLOS IN J4