Diego Lagomarsino: “Nisman shot himself”

Diego Lagomarsino, who was the computer expert of Alberto Nisman Y who lent him the weapon with which he was shot that caused his death on January 18, 2015 He referred to the case. “There is no evidence of homicide”, pointed out who is also prosecuted as a necessary participant in the case for the death of the prosecutor.

“It is a topic that until it is really said What happenedIt will be on everyone’s lips. And maybe later too. But if Alberto shot himself as is clearly in the file … Because the expertise of the Gendarmerie does nothing more than affirm that to say that Nisman was killed, you have to lie”, Lagomarsino commented in statements to Futurock.

“Are you saying that Nisman clearly shot himself?” the journalist asked him. “Says the Federal Police. There is a report on page 5453. Please find that page. to cover the mouths of all those who say that there is no evidence of self-injury in the file ”, answered the former expert of the prosecutor of the AMIA case.

The prosecutor in charge of the UFI-AMIA was found dead in his apartment, shot in the head, on January 18, 2015.

It is worth remembering that on January 18, 2015, the prosecutor in charge of the UFI-AMIA was found dead in his apartment in Puerto Madero. shot in the head. This occurred four days after having denounced the then president Cristina Kirchner and a group of collaborators for covering up the attack, as a result of the signing of the Memorandum with Iran.

In his story this morning, Lagomarsino insisted on his critical stance on the expertise carried out by the Gendarmerie regarding the causes that led to Nisman’s death. “What we have is that: a trout expertise to demonstrate something that did not happen“, he pointed. He then insisted: “Justice it is based on a false expertise to say that I knew it was part of a plan ”.

“Not even (Steven) Spielberg can think of such a movie,” he added in relation to the American film director. And he completed in relation to that idea: “He would say no, it’s exaggerated.”

“The Justice did not say: ‘Hey, the Gendarmerie says one thing and the Forensic Corps and the Federal Police’s criminal board say something completely different. Let’s get them together. the expertise of Gendarmerie was in 2017. It is a waste of time or perhaps it is buying time so that it is not known what happened, “said Lagomarsino.

In his critical stance, he warned. “You saw that this cause brings many other causes. I believe that the expertise of the Gendarmerie is going to be another cause that at some point is going to be a scandal in capital letters”.

In relation to a new year that marks the death of the prosecutor, Lagomarsino pointed out: “TAll 18 mean something to me: 17, 18, 19 and the days that came after. Unfortunately for doing good, I ended up getting into this that I don’t like, but unfortunately I have to fight it.

At the end of 2017, federal judge Julián Ercolini prosecuted Diego Lagomarsino, the technological expert who works for Nisman, as a necessary participant in the crime of homicide. Lagomarsino was the one who brought the prosecutor a 22-caliber Bersa pistol on Saturday night, January 17, 2015. The shot that ended his life came from that weapon. . Nisman’s four Federal Police guards were also prosecuted for concealment and breach of the duties of a public official.

Lagomarsino was one of the last people to see Nisman alive and always expressed his innocence: he said publicly and in court that he carried the weapon at the request of the prosecutor. According to him, Nisman had told him that he feared that “some crazy person” would attack him and wanted to be protected. In his investigation, Lagomarsino described his relationship with Nisman as “master-slave.” He said that the prosecutor called him several times a day and that he could never say no to anything he asked of him.

Investigators search for the killers through the world of espionage

“The devil hides in the details.” The phrase is released when one of the investigators of the death of Albert Nismann, who reviews the file backwards and forwards in search of some ingredient that has gone unnoticed and thus be able to find the key to a case that until now remains a mystery and that intersects, again and again, with the world of espionage and politics.

The Federal Chamber of Buenos Aires assured that Nisman was assassinated within the framework of his functions. He was on the eve of going to Congress to present the evidence of a complaint that today came to the brink of nothing: in October, the court that was to carry out the oral trial of the current vice president said that the Pact with Iran was not a crime. The ruling dismissed all the defendants, although the lawsuits seek to reverse that decision in Cassation. Meanwhile, the terrorist attack that on July 18, 1994 blew up the Jewish mutual and killed 85 people remains unpunished.

The case that seeks to clarify Nisman’s death has five defendants. The main is Diego Lagomarsino, the computer technician who was accused of having been a necessary participant in the crime because his gun was used to kill Nisman; the rest are the four trustees -Rubén Benítez, Néstor Durán, Luis Miño and Armando Niz- that they had to protect the prosecutor of the AMIA case that weekend, implicated in the cover-up of homicide and breach of the duties of an official.

