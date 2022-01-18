DiCaprio’s imposition on Jonah Hill in their confinement together: “I didn’t understand anything”

Without a doubt, when we talk about Hollywood duos, there are many names that come to mind, such as the close relationship they have Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jonah Hill, who have not had many opportunities to coincide in the cinema either, but who have discovered that they are not bad at working together, as they did first in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, and more recently in ‘Don’t look up’.

And it is that for this last film, the production was paralyzed due to the coronavirus pandemic, since it was shot in 2020, and the United States government agreed to a strict confinement. This made both of them make the decision to live together, as Jonah Hill recalls now in an interview with ‘W’ magazine.

The actor couple decided move in together in Boston while they were shooting the movie. “While we were in lockdown during the filming of the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio and I decided to live together in Boston. We couldn’t go to restaurants, so we shared a house and watched tons of movies.“, Hill has begun explaining.

Science fiction, a problem for Jonah Hill

But, this one has its peculiarities and its tastes, and it is that he doesn’t like science fiction: “I used to have a rule: if it didn’t happen or can’t happen then i wouldn’t be interested, because I lose concentration.” And as a result of these statements, he has gone on to tell an anecdote about that coexistence with DiCaprio.

The charismatic actor forced him to see ‘The Mandalorian’, for which he was not very satisfied: “Leo made me watch ‘The Mandalorian’ while we were shooting ‘Don’t Look Up’. Okay, Baby Yoda was cute, but I didn’t give a fuck because I did not understand anything of what was happening“, has confessed Hill, who does not seem to be enthusiastic yet about the universe of ‘Star Wars’.