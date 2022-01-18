Diario Extra – Gringa actress and influencer is in CR

shows

A new visit from a famous American puts Costa Rica in everyone’s eyes. This is Melinda Melrose from Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle”, who is a model, actress and influencer.

The brunette was seen in the Costa Rican Pacific this weekend, she even uploaded photos of her time on a beach in Jacó, where she apparently did very well.

His visit to Costa Rica was confirmed by the General Directorate of Immigration and Immigration after consulting DIARIO EXTRA. To date, it is still continuing in the country.

She published on her social networks that she is very happy to be in Costa Rica, which she described as a green country.

“Off road ATV riding in the middle of the jungle! Getting down and dirty! Also don’t do what I did and wear a skirt lol Get ready for all the content bombs”, he said, which translated is “All-terrain quad in the middle of the jungle! Get down and dirty! Also, don’t do what I did and wear a skirt lol. Get ready for all the content bombs.” Also “this is what life is all about! Stepping out of your comfort zone and stepping into a whole new world! Nature is soooo beautiful!” which translated is “That’s what life is all about! Get out of your comfort zone and enter a whole new world! Nature is so beautiful!!”

His visit in this 2022 is added to that of the Mexican singer Paulina Rubio, and the American actors Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie.