Diabetes: these are the optimal glucose levels before going to sleep

Diabetes is a pathology characterized by high blood sugar levels that must be controlled so that the body does not suffer from other complex situations. That is why it is suggested to consolidate good eating habits and practice sports frequently, thus achieving glucose do not alter health. And one of the main axes where the diabetic should put emphasis, both in type 1 diabetes and in type 2 diabetes, is to control the level before sleeping.

It is vital to take care of the glycemic index of the foods that we consume throughout the day and that will cause the glycemia to be present in high numbers, facing important consequences. Although the truth is also that a rigorous control should not only be carried out before going to bed, but also before each meal, checking that the healthy diet or the intake of bad foods is having an impact on the diabetes and a high level of glucose.

