Diabetes: these are the optimal glucose levels before going to sleep

Diabetes is a pathology characterized by high blood sugar levels that must be controlled so that the body does not suffer from other complex situations. That is why it is suggested to consolidate good eating habits and practice sports frequently, thus achieving glucose do not alter health. And one of the main axes where the diabetic should put emphasis, both in type 1 diabetes and in type 2 diabetes, is to control the level before sleeping.

It is vital to take care of the glycemic index of the foods that we consume throughout the day and that will cause the glycemia to be present in high numbers, facing important consequences. Although the truth is also that a rigorous control should not only be carried out before going to bed, but also before each meal, checking that the healthy diet or the intake of bad foods is having an impact on the diabetes and a high level of glucose.

Specialists have confirmed on different occasions that in addition to checking the glucose in blood at lunch and dinner and also before bed, emphasis should be placed on controlling blood sugar before and after exercising. This is because the diabetic must perform physical exercises 5 times a week and this activity will alter the values.

In addition, in case the patient eats excessively, he will also have to take a parameter of the level of glucose in blood, regardless of whether it is diabetes 1 or type 2 diabetes. On the other hand, when the person feels sick or is subjected to stressful situations, they will also have to control their blood glucose.

Photo: Pixabay

Consequently, the rates of glucose in diabetes 1 and type 2 diabetes should be the following: in children under 6 years of age it should be between 110 and 200 mg/dL; children from 6 to 2 years old from 100 to 180 mg/dL and children and adolescents from 13 to 19 years old should be from 90 to 150 mg/dL. This last measure should also apply when the elderly are over 20 years old.