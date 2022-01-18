Dhanush-Aishwaryaa to Sushmita-Rohman: Recent Celebrity Breakups

A memory of Dhanush with Aishwaryaa.

Their every move is closely watched by their fans, but when it comes to relationships, celebrities may remain under the lens forever. While some of them get married happily and start a life together, for others it is not so happy. We talk about the celebrities who have had to go through a breakup in recent times. Some recent celebrity breakups have left us in shock. Whether it’s the end of a relationship of a few months or a breakup after a marriage of many years, we can’t help but look back at these shocking celebrity breakups that happen in the city of tinsel. Here is a list of recent celebrity breakups:

1. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa

Southern star Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, caused a stir in the film industry after ending their 18-year marriage. They are the parents of two children, Yatra and Linga.

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya ended after almost four years of marriage. They married in marriage in 2017.

3.Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Actress Sushmita Sen announced her breakup with model Rohman Shawl in December. She wrote: “The relationship ended a long time ago.” Reportedly, the two had been dating since 2018.

4. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Superstar Aamir Khan and producer Kiran Rao have decided to divorce after 15 years of marriage. They announced their decision in July last year.

5.Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s breakup left us all in shock and dismay. The perfect couple decided to split up and “remain best friends” after dating for about two years.

6.Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly ended their 6-year relationship after an alleged violent altercation between Zayn and Gigi Hadid’s mother. However, the two have opted for “privacy” in these matters.