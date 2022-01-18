Daniel Radcliffe: British actor to play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic for Roku movie

Daniel Radcliffe changed his life playing ‘Harry Potter’. However, the British actor signed a contract with Roku to begin recording next month on a tape that will honor the American musician ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, which will interpret

Radcliffe will have the main role in the film titled “The Al Yankovic story“, focused on the career of the multi-award winning musician and iconic pop culture figure.

The movie was written by himself. Yankovic and the manager Eric Apple. will be available from free on roku, American streaming company.

The film will be shot in Los Angeles, California and will explore the many facets of Yankovic’s life.

Who is “Weird Al Yankovic?

Alfred Matthew Yankovic, better known as “Weird Al” Yankovic is a American musician, performer, and comedian from Lynwood, California.

Yankovic made multiple parodies with songs like “Beat It” of Michael Jackson. He has had appearances on The Simpsons, How I Met Your Mother, and in a Ramones music video.

The North American interpreter began his musical career in 1983, after releasing his first album entitled “Weird Al” Yankovic.

It features multiple parodies of themes like the Pokémon soundtrack and artists like Nirvana, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Green Day, Kate Winslet, and Lady Gaga to name a few.

yankovic has won five grammys throughout his career, being nominated 11 times. It also has four gold records and six platinum records.

“There aren’t enough biographical movies about famous musicians and we were excited to shed light on Weird Al’s incredibly real, no-nonsense story,” he said. Colin Davis, Director of Programming and Original Scripts at Roku.

“Honestly, this is the best combination of talent, creativity and friends coming together to make something genuinely fun and we couldn’t be more proud to call this movie a Roku Original.”

