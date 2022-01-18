Daniel Corral sends a message to Antonio Rosique

Throughout the five seasons of exathlon We have seen great athletes deliver everything on the most demanding beaches of Mexican television.

However, few have managed to win the heart as much as it did at the time Daniel Corralwho had one of the most outstanding performances of the first season of Exatlón, reaching the final weeks demonstrating the great physical condition he possesses.

Other of his great characteristics was that he has been one of the most charismatic and loved by the millions of fans of Exathlon.

Now, Daniel Corral surprised all fans of sports reality by sending an emotional message through their social networks to Antonio Rosiquewho is serving five years at the head of exathlonbeing the voice that excites everyone night after night.

My dear ‘Maximum Authority’, I want to send you this little message with great affection. (I am) very happy to meet you, to call you a friend, to be able to live together in an important stage, which changed my life completely. That it was you, was a fundamental and essential part

Daniel Corral he was not the only athlete to recognize the great work he has done Antonio Rosique in front of driving exathlon. Ernesto Cázares, Ana Lago, Evelyn Guijarro, Dragon Lee, Mati Álvarez and Pascal Nadaud also took a moment to congratulate the driver.

Some days ago, Daniel Corral took a moment to send a loving message to the fans of exathlonthis on the occasion of the beginning of the New Year wishing you the best for this 2022.

