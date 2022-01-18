Daniel Colunga, new director of Uber Eats

Uber Eats appointed Daniel Colunga as its new general manager in Mexico, one of the five most important markets for the division globally, which has a presence in more than 70 cities and a base of affiliated restaurants that exceeds 40,000.

“I am excited to reach a position of leadership and responsibility as important as this one. We will continue working on finding, through innovation and technology, new ways to add value to all those who use our platform (delivery partners, restaurateurs, merchants and users),” Colunga said in a statement.

The manager has more than 20 years of experience in the technology and innovation market, in which he has been in companies such as Microsoft and IBM. Since 2019 he joined Uber, where he developed in front of the restaurant division in Mexico and recently served as general director of Uber Eats in Brazil.

“In this new position, the manager will focus on the expansion and consolidation of the company; in strengthening the alliance with restaurants to optimize their operation, through technology, and in continuing to provide the quality service that keeps Uber Eats in the preference of users, delivery partners and associated restaurants, “said the company.

The foregoing would imply expanding the food delivery offer towards a broader spectrum of local on-demand commerce, which includes supermarkets, convenience stores and specialized stores, so the range of options is multiplied.

“Therefore, we will invest in more resources to continue growing and opening new lines of business that unlock a world of possibilities with a click and consolidate Uber as the app for people’s daily lives,” said Colunga.

