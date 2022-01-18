Cyberpunk 2077 would be preparing to receive a new patch

It has rained enough since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, but the CD Projekt game continues to give a lot to talk about. The Polish studio has done a great job since launch to fix the game with patches, and the truth is that today its state is infinitely better than when it hit the stores (especially on Xbox One and PlayStation 4) .

Perhaps the big but that can be put today is that a version of its own is not yet available for the new generation consoles. We already told you a few weeks ago how this version was scheduled for the first quarter of this 2022, but its arrival could be quite close.

Cyberpunk 2077 would be preparing to receive two patches

From Forbes they have echoed that the company would be testing two patches for the game right now. As you can see in the following image, the last patch that Cyberpunk 2077 received arrived in September of last year, and since then two versions have appeared that are not public, the last one corresponding to just 3 days ago.

This ties in perfectly with the information we already gave you, which indicated that the game would have two patches during this first quarter. One of these two should be the nex-gen version, which would finally arrive so that Xbox Series users can enjoy the piece of the game that is Cyberpunk 2077 in the best of conditions.