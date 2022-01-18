Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Patch Could Come Sooner Than You Think

At the end of last year, CD Projekt confirmed that the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen patch for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 It would arrive in the first quarter of 2022, and it seems that we will not have to wait much longer for it. At least, that’s what a new game update on Steam seems to indicate that aims to pave the way for the arrival of the game’s next big update.

As we can read in Forbes, it is about the first game patch since since October 2021, shortly after the game’s own last update that took place in September when moving to version 1.31. This patch could be the prelude to the big content update expected to arrive alongside the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox Series X and PS5. update that could arrive in just a few weeks, during February, instead of having to wait until March.

At the moment, the Polish company has not revealed anything about the content of this update. It has only been limited to denying the rumors about the “Samurai Edition” of Cyberpunk 2077 that would bring very important news. It would be logical to think that if they have a similar kind of relaunch on their hands, CD Projekt would launch a great marketing campaign, unlike previous game updates.

At the moment, all that remains is to wait for news from CD PRojekt RED, which is also preparing the new generation update of The Witcher 3 for this 2022.