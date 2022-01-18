Cristiano Ronaldo receives a special award in The Best

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldodid not win the award The Best that FIFA delivers, but he was at the gala as one of the players recognized for his career and for having managed to reach the top as the player with the most goals in the history of national teams.

This Monday it was revealed that the Polish Robert Lewandowski won The Best, in the closed-door ceremony held in Zurich, Switzerland, but CR7 was also mentioned, who already has 115 goals with the Portugal National Team, after having surpassed the previous year the universal mark he held, with 109 goals, Iranian striker Ali Daei.

Cristiano Ronaldo, grateful for the award

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo

, thanked his teammates from the Portugal team, as well as his family, wife and children, and assured that he was “very proud” to have received this award on the day that the awards were given to the best of the football year.

Cristiano Ronaldo, with the intact passion for football

Christian, who was live at the gala, assured that he maintains his passion for football.

“I have been playing since I was 5 or 6 years old and when I step on the grass, I go to train, I enjoy it. My motivation is still there. I will be 37 years old very soon and I am motivated”declared

the former Juventus.



“I have worked very hard and I continue to do so. I love this sport. I still feel that passion and want to continue. When people ask me how long I will continue, I say that I hope to play 4 or 5 more years. Everything is mental. Physically, if you treat your body right, it will respond when you ask it to.”Cristiano Ronaldo added.

The Best of Cristiano Ronaldo

Although this award was given within the framework of the delivery of The Best,

who won the main prize was Robert Lewndowski.



In 2016, when FIFA left the Ballon d’Or behind and began awarding The Best, the first winner was

Cristiano Ronaldo

and repeated a year later as the big winner.