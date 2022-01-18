COVID: How to know if your symptoms are flu, coronavirus or allergy?

The winter season is traditionally a time when diseases of the respiratory tract increase easily. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the arrival of the omicron variant It has become more difficult to identify if a person’s condition is a seasonal illness or a coronavirus infection. How to know if your symptoms are flu, coronavirus or allergy?

Different authorities in Mexico have mentioned that if you have any characteristic symptoms of a cold, you are assumed to be a positive case of COVID-19, but The World Health Organization (WHO) has released important information on this.

Are you confused or worried about some symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The WHO points out that if you only have a runny nose or sneezing, it could be an allergy or a cold.

Symptoms of COVID-19

Have you lost your taste or smell?

Is it hard for you to breathe?

If the answer is yes, the WHO explains that these are common symptoms of COVID-19 and they must be considered to start medical care.

Flu symptoms and COVID-19

The WHO reminds that If your body temperature is over 38°C, it is crucial to call your local health or helpline, which in the case of Mexico is the number 911. There they will give you recommendations and tell you if you need to take a COVID-19 test.

If you have characteristic symptoms of COVID-19 or wait for the results of a test, the WHO emphasizes that it is elementary staying home and isolating yourself from other household members.

In addition, you have to drink plenty of fluids and take care of your diet. must also always wear the mask if you are in a room with other people.

You are positive for COVID-19

If you test positive for COVID-19, The OMS invites people to follow the advice of health professionals.

Seek medical attention immediately

If you have warning symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, confusion, or loss of speech or mobility Do not wait more!

Remember that colds, flu and COVID-19 can be prevented by following some simple precautions:

Keep a healthy distance

Wash hands with soap and water

Cover with your arm if you cough

Wear a face mask

Keep spaces ventilated

OA