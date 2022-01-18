Covers, by Cat Power

DISCS

Cover albums are usually a bit of a pain. At least that’s what I think every time I face one of them. Snacks, pastimes waiting for the muses to show up. Pledge to the totems. No more. But this is something quite different. Why? Well, because although in principle something similar could be thought of Cat Power, taking into account that his discography of his own songs is not so constant and he could need these procedures, this is not the same thing.

First, because his choices are not at all obvious. They are not stodgy passages of your favorite artists. And secondly, and this is the most compelling reason, because he lives and breathes in each one of them. It inoculates them with its own poison. He bleeds from his wounds. He channels his own feelings through other people’s compositions, and he does it like someone else’s dress, making his fall look entirely his own. got it on The covers record (Matador, 2000) or in juke box (Matador, 2008), and now he has repeated the move to the point that we come across an album that could almost compete with his releases of his own material, although talking about things like moon pix (1998) or The greatest (2006) is too much to talk about.

It is no longer a question of disfiguring the originals due to irreverence or heterodoxy, which in itself would be a value to be taken into account, but of completely somatizing them and fitting them into their canon. Like a glove. So it’s a joy and a balm for our spirits and our ears to hear how it squares its own syncopation to Blood Orange’s “Bad religion” until it doesn’t look like itself, how it gives extra depth to “Pa pa power” by his friend Ryan Gosling (Dead Man’s Bones), how he tricks fiber for languor in Lana Del Rey’s “White Mustang”, how he turns The Pogues’ “A pair of brown eyes” into a spectral litany or how he makes Bob Seger’s “Against the Wind” sounds more vulnerable and raw than ever, like the muttering of a wounded animal.

And the same can be said for the way he preserves the intrigue of Iggy Pop’s “Endless Sea” while giving it a new texture and connotation, even how he turns Billie Holiday’s “I’ll be seeing you” into a torch song unappealable.

Because she does not reread or mimic. He transforms, revives and achieves that everything that comes to him is a sovereign mutation that, without tarnishing the impulse of that raw material, sounds only like Cat Power.

