Club León would be reinforced with Gary Kagelmacher, from Peñarol

The Uruguayan defender Gary Kagelmacher would be in the sights Lion Club as a reinforcement for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, at least that is what the media in Uruguay point out.

According to the newspaper El País of Montevideo, Gary Kagelmacher will leave Peñarol and in the next few hours he will travel to Mexico to join Ariel Holan’s Lion. SoyFiera has not yet been able to verify the version.

According to El País, Gary Kagelmacher has received at least two offers from the emerald board and has decided to accept the most recent one, something that is already known in the Peñarol leadership.

Kagelmacher has a contract until June 2022, but it has a very accessible exit clause for an interested bidder, so León should not pay a million.

Always according to El País, the defender is no longer considered for this Monday’s friendly between Peñarol and Barras Central in Maldonado.

33-year-old Gary Kagelmacher has experience in European football, after passing through Real Madrid in 2012, although he never made his debut and only saw action with Real Madrid Castilla in the Second Division.

He also played in Europe for Monaco in 2014 and came through the Bundesliga a few years later.