‘Chucky’ Lozano gives Napoli victory over Bologna

the mexican attacker Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano gave his best performance of the season by scoring the doublet with which the Napoli beat Bologna 2-0 at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara within matchday 22 of the A series Italian.

after being expelled on the Italian Cup when he only had 20 minutes on the field and his team was eliminated by a landslide at the hands of Fiorentina, ‘Chucky’ started against Bologna and became the player who made the difference in the match.

Barely 20 minutes into the match, the Mexican appeared inside the area to finish off a volley from the center of the Macedonian Eljif Elmas, placing the ball in the bottom right corner of the goal to open the scoring.

Already in the complementary part, Lozano exhibited his great individual technique after receiving a low service from the Spanish Fabián Ruiz inside the area, ‘Chucky’ he controlled the ball and with a feint he left the Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski on the way to define the goal with an open goal and get the final 2-0 at 47 minutes of the duel.

With this result, the Naples reaches 46 points and remains firm in third position in the Italian Serie Ajust below the leader Inter de Milan (50 points) and AC Milan (48 points) that fell surprisingly at home against Spezia 2-1 on Monday.

