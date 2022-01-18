China’s GDP records 8.1% growth in 2021

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220117/chinas-gdp-registers-81-growth-in-2021-1120378001.html

BEIJING (Sputnik) – China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 despite sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19, the energy crisis and market tension… 01.17.2022, Sputnik World

The result exceeded both the official forecasts, of more than 6%, and the expectations of experts who predicted a growth of 8.1% for this year. China’s GDP increased by 18.3% in the first quarter; 7.9%, in the second; 4.9%, in the third; and 4.0%, in the last three months of 2021. In 2020, the Chinese economy registered a growth of 2.2% weighed down by the pandemic, its worst result in the last 40 years. Industrial production grows by 9 .6%The total added value of industrial companies above the designated size increased last year by 9.6% compared to 2020, according to the National Statistics Office. The mining sector grew by 5.3% ; manufacturing, 9.8%; and the production and supply of electrical, thermal, gas and water energy, 11.4%. The production of high technology and equipment grew by 18.2% and 12.9%, respectively. new energies (battery, plug-in electric and fuel cell), industrial robots, integrated circuits and microcomputing equipment increased by 145.6%, 44.9%, 33.3% and 22.3%, respectively .In 2021, the utilization rate of industrial capacities reached 77.5%, 3.0 points higher than the previous year.Per capita income rose 9.1%Disposable per capita income at the national level stood at 35,128 yuan ($5,530), up 9.1% from a year earlier, according to official statistics. Real growth, adjusted for prices, was 8.1%. In urban households, disposable income per capita was 47,412 yuan ($7,500), which is equivalent to a nominal growth of 8.2 and a real growth of 7. .1%.In rural areas, per capita disposable income was 18,931 yuan ($2,900), 10.5% higher than the previous year in nominal terms, or real growth of 9.7%.

