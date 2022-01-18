China’s GDP records 8.1% growth in 2021
The result exceeded both the official forecasts, of more than 6%, and the expectations of experts who predicted a growth of 8.1% for this year. China’s GDP increased by 18.3% in the first quarter; 7.9%, in the second; 4.9%, in the third; and 4.0%, in the last three months of 2021. In 2020, the Chinese economy registered a growth of 2.2% weighed down by the pandemic, its worst result in the last 40 years. Industrial production grows by 9 .6%The total added value of industrial companies above the designated size increased last year by 9.6% compared to 2020, according to the National Statistics Office. The mining sector grew by 5.3% ; manufacturing, 9.8%; and the production and supply of electrical, thermal, gas and water energy, 11.4%. The production of high technology and equipment grew by 18.2% and 12.9%, respectively. new energies (battery, plug-in electric and fuel cell), industrial robots, integrated circuits and microcomputing equipment increased by 145.6%, 44.9%, 33.3% and 22.3%, respectively .In 2021, the utilization rate of industrial capacities reached 77.5%, 3.0 points higher than the previous year.Per capita income rose 9.1%Disposable per capita income at the national level stood at 35,128 yuan ($5,530), up 9.1% from a year earlier, according to official statistics. Real growth, adjusted for prices, was 8.1%. In urban households, disposable income per capita was 47,412 yuan ($7,500), which is equivalent to a nominal growth of 8.2 and a real growth of 7. .1%.In rural areas, per capita disposable income was 18,931 yuan ($2,900), 10.5% higher than the previous year in nominal terms, or real growth of 9.7%.
BEIJING (Sputnik) – China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 despite sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19, the energy crisis and tension in the real estate market, reported the National Bureau of Statistics.
“According to the preliminary estimate, the gross domestic product (GDP) was 114,367,000 million yuan in 2021 ($17.9 trillion), an increase of 8.1% from the previous year at constant prices,” the entity reported.
The result exceeded both the official forecasts, of more than 6%, and the expectations of experts who predicted a growth of 8.1% for this year.
China’s GDP increased 18.3% in the first quarter; 7.9%, in the second; 4.9%, in the third; and 4.0%, in the last three months of 2021.
In 2020, the Chinese economy registered a growth of 2.2% weighed down by the pandemic, its worst result in the last 40 years.
Industrial production grows 9.6%
The total added value of industrial companies above the designated size increased last year by 9.6% compared to 2020, according to the National Statistics Office.
The mining sector advanced 5.3%; manufacturing, 9.8%; and the production and supply of electrical, thermal, gas and water energy, 11.4%.
High-tech production and equipment production grew by 18.2% and 12.9%, respectively.
The manufacture of new energy cars (battery, plug-in electric and fuel cell), industrial robots, integrated circuits and microcomputing equipment increased by 145.6%, 44.9%, 33.3% and 22 .3%, respectively.
In 2021, the industrial capacity utilization rate reached 77.5%, 3.0 points above the previous year.
Income per inhabitant rises 9.1%
Nationwide per capita disposable income stood at 35,128 yuan ($5,530), up 9.1% from a year earlier, according to official statistics. Real growth, adjusted for prices, was 8.1%.
In urban households, disposable income per capita was 47,412 yuan ($7,500), equivalent to a nominal growth of 8.2% and a real growth of 7.1%.
In rural areas, per capita disposable income was 18,931 yuan ($2,900), up 10.5% from a year earlier in nominal terms, or real growth of 9.7%.
