Charly Rodríguez revealed his infallible cabal to score with Cruz Azul

The brand new reinforcement of Cruz Azul, Charly Rodríguez, revealed the ritual he performed alongside Sebastián Jurado as a cabal to score a goal again on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

Charly Rodríguez visualized his dream debut with Cruz Azul and later made it happen. He appeared on the field of Aztec stadium, for the first time with shirt of one of the most great of the country, and put him his signature to the goal that led to the cement triumph in the duel of Matchday 1 of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022, of the MX League, before Xolos.

Later, what began as a dream, turned into a whole Infallible cabal for the 25-year-old midfielder, because he did not hesitate to repeat the ritual prior to the second date of the contest, and it did not fail him: He told Sebastian Jurado your wishes to score during the trip to the Colossus of Santa Ursula and did it again. He scored the winning goal before the Bravos de Juárez for the second triumph of La Maquina.

“We did it for the so-called cabal, let’s see, and it turned out. Happy, happy for the goal, for the win and for contributing to the team”, were the words of Charly Rodríguez at the end of Cruz Azul’s match against FC Juárez where he added three points again to show himself as a serious candidate for the title in the MX League.

What was Charly Rodríguez’s cabal with Sebastián Jurado?

After the Matchday 1, the new cement reinforcement confessed that he had already envisioned the ideal scenario, in which he debuted with the cement shirt and also scored a goal, which was witnessed by the goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado on the bus, during the transfer of the light blue team to the field.

“I came on the bus with Sebas Jurado and I told him: Imagine, how would you like to win and score a goal? And well, that’s why I came to celebrate with him. It’s something that one thinks, one wants and I thank God that it was given”, he revealed, so he did it again in the preview of the second date and it worked again.