Charlize Theron could play the ‘Invisible Woman’ in ‘Fantastic Four’
The project of fantastic four It has already become one of the most anticipated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because after the multiverse, it is said that the first members of the company’s most famous team will arrive very soon.
The proposals of actors for the roles do not stop circulating on social networks, although so far there have been no official confirmations from Marvel except for the team leader.
Marvel recently landed John Krasinski as Reed Richards, and apparently the studio already has the ideal actress to play Sue Storm aka the invisible woman, and it could be nothing more and nothing less than Charlize Theron.
After Jon Watts constituted the film of Fantastic Four, several actors and actresses have already been put on the list of possible candidates to play the roles, now being the beautiful South African actress Charlize Theron, who could give life to the Invisible Woman in the next movie.
Apparently, the only older actors would be John Krasinski and Charlize Theron, as it is said that for the roles of Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm they would use young promises of the cinema, whose performance would help them boost their careers in the MCU.
At first it was even said that Jennifer Lawrence would be the Invisible Woman, however, it seems that it will be discarded and Charlize Theron could appear in the next film of Doc Strange.
So far it is unknown if the theory is real, because neither Marvel nor Charlize Theron have spoken about it.