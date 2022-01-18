Charlize Theron could play the ‘Invisible Woman’ in ‘Fantastic Four’

The project of fantastic four It has already become one of the most anticipated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because after the multiverse, it is said that the first members of the company’s most famous team will arrive very soon.

The proposals of actors for the roles do not stop circulating on social networks, although so far there have been no official confirmations from Marvel except for the team leader.

Marvel recently landed John Krasinski as Reed Richards, and apparently the studio already has the ideal actress to play Sue Storm aka the invisible woman, and it could be nothing more and nothing less than Charlize Theron.

After Jon Watts constituted the film of Fantastic Four, several actors and actresses have already been put on the list of possible candidates to play the roles, now being the beautiful South African actress Charlize Theron, who could give life to the Invisible Woman in the next movie.