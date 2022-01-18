Cat Power, review of her album Covers in Mondo Sonoro (2022)

“covers” It is the third album of versions of Cat Power in a career spanning more than twenty years and eleven studio albums. If we add to that the fact that his works usually contain some version, several EP’s, collaborations on tribute albums for Gainsbourg or Dylan and others, all this makes Chan Marshall a true expert in appropriating other people’s songs. And the fact is that the artist is not satisfied with making versions, but her thing is usually a complete reinvention of the song, achieving, either for better or for worse, something totally new and her own. This is what he does on this new album in which he broadens horizons and includes pieces that we could consider by artists from the new canon, such as Frank Ocean or his friend Lana del Rey, without forgetting others more similar such as Nick Cave and Iggy Pop, or performers as idiosyncratic as herself, as Nico or Billie Holiday.

The bad thing about most cover albums is that they are usually clear symptoms of an artist or band running out of ideas or, worse yet, promotional hooks to hear the usual melodies in the most professional and technical voices. It is neither of the two cases, Marshall has always used this type of albums to feed himself creatively, the previous two appearing in between his best albums, like this “The Covers Record” (00) appeared between “Moon Pix” (98) and “You’re Free” (03), and “juke box” (08) between “The Greatest” (06) and “Sun” (12). In addition, his voice is quite limited, although what he does not have in register, he has in terms of expressiveness and emotion, having the fundamental key for this to work, turning someone else’s song into something of his own, always from a personal point of view.

It’s what he does on this album in its most outstanding moments, from the beginning with “Bad Religion” to the end with “I’ll Be Seeing You”. In the first, not only does the instrumentation change completely, it adds new words, chords and even changes the melody, making Frank Ocean’s song unrecognizable but achieving something equally beautiful. “I’ll Be Seeing You” is another great example, although it is a standard with thousands of versions, she takes from the one made by Billie Holiday in 1944, which was her grandmother’s favorite song, and makes it totally her own, turning the goodbye to a lover into the most chilling of goodbyes. A shocking ending.

They are almost the two best moments on the album, but there are also other notable examples of her mastery as a ‘versioning’, such as turning the half-joke “Pa Pa Power” from actor Ryan Gosling’s group, Dead Man’s Bones, in a call for revolution, or give the “Endless Sea” by Iggy Pop who appeared in “New Values” turning its cold German rhythm and its synths into a menacing blues rock by putting a bass out of the “dirt” by The Stooges. “These Days” is one of the most faithful versions of the album, quite respecting the original Jackson Browne melody and playing the song closest to how the original singer wanted it, Nico, who preferred that song, like the rest of his first album, much more naked without the embellishments of strings and flutes. So the delivery Cat Power, little more than a few electric guitar arpeggios and his dubbed voice.

Marshall has stated that “covering is a really nice way to do something that comes naturally to me” and this “covers” confirms it again, it may be that only one song on the entire album bears his signature (a reinterpretation of “hate” renamed “Unhate”) but this album continues to go through the same archetypal themes of the rest of his discography (dissatisfaction, sadness…), achieving that Cat Power rediscover herself in the music of others.