Cardinals safety Budda Baker retired immobilized

The Arizona safety was injured after a collision with Rams running back Cam Akers

The safety of the Arizona CardinalsBuddha Baker, had to be removed from the immobilized field of the sofi stadium, after being prone after a tackle attempt on the running back Los Angeles RamsCam Akers during the third period.

baker showed some stiffness in the body after collapsing on contact with akers, and immediately entered the medical assistance.

Budda Baker on the stretcher after the hard crash against Cam Akers. Getty

Players from both teams gathered around baker as a show of solidarity.

baker he showed movement in his extremities while he was removed from the field immobilized on the stretcher. The defender was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.

Josh Weinfuss from ESPN reported that baker he had sensation in all his extremities when he was carried into the ambulance.

The rams they were up on the Cardinals 28-8 when the blow occurred that injured baker.

baker, 26 years old, was appointed to his fourth Pro Bowl this season after posting 98 tackles and three interceptions in the regular season. He was a second-round pick in 2017, out of Washington.

The Cardinals converted to baker at the then highest-paid safety in the NFL in September 2020 when he was signed to a four-year, $59 million contract extension.