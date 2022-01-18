Cardi B says her 4-month-old son is already talking

Only four months have passed since its birth, but apparently the second offspring of Cardi-B and Offset has already spoken his first words. That is at least what his famous mother has assured in his Instagram stories, in which he has carefully explained his theory to his millions of fans.

“This baby is already talking, I swear by everyone I love and in the name of Jesus Christ. First of all, my husband saw it all yesterday“, the also mother of culture, who will be in his fourth year of life in 2022. Next, the rapper revealed that the boy has already been able to say ‘yes’ and ‘hello’ with more than acceptable diction for his age.

“I was saying to him: ‘You love mom, yes?’ And I asked him again: ‘Do you love mom?’ And that’s when he answered me, he told me ‘yes’. But it wasn’t a normal baby sound, it was a full blown ‘yes’“He explained in his video.

Likewise, Cardi was able to record her offspring while she sang a popular children’s song, an audio in which she would be heard to say “hello” clearly.

